Carol Kane is one of the ultimate New Yorkers in ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’

"My first movie was like a miracle because it was with Mike Nichols directing, and Jack Nicholson, Art Garfunkel, Candy Bergen," she said of the 1971 "Carnal Knowledge." "You know, Mike was a genius. And I remember being so nervous because — my first movie and in that company of people. And I said, 'Mike, I'm just so nervous that … I'll do something wrong and I'll let you down.' And basically, he said, 'You're perfect. You're perfect as you are. So you can't do any wrong.'