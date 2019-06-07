Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider admit to kind of being the real ones of ‘The Other Two’

"But yeah, when we wrote the pilot in the writers' room, we just brainstormed real things we'd been through, like, as people, as people trying to be in the comedy world. So even that idea of someone being like, 'I didn't know you were gay,' and [Cary] being like, 'Thank you'; that is such a thing that I've felt … it just felt like such a relatable thing that we'd all been like," he said, putting on a genial tone that quickly soured, " 'Oh yeah … ugh.' We've all kind of seen people do that or felt it ourselves when we first were out.