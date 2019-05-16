Is Christina Applegate’s ‘Dead to Me’ a comedy, drama or mystery? Yes.

“Yes, nothing is what it seems, but it’s more a story about grief, and the messiness of coping with grief, and that neither one of them are doing it all that well, and they’re drowning. And they find each other,” says star Christina Applegate of the show’s central relationship between her character and Linda Cardellini’s. “Through all of it, it’s also about female relationships, and it’s also a mystery and it’s a comedy and it’s a tragedy and it’s everything wrapped up into one kind of crazy package.”