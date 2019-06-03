Christine Baranski and ‘The Good Fight’ tackle ‘the world becoming unhinged’

I don’t [watch] it only as research. I’m concerned about what’s going on. I never watched morning television [before]. For me, it was public radio playing Bach or Mozart. I wanted to start my day calm. Since I started doing “The Good Fight,” I do a bit of Bach with my coffee and it’s on to [“Morning Joe”]. I have a television set in my dressing room. Then when I go home it’s Chris Hayes, Rachel [Maddow] and Lawrence [O’Donnell]. They’ve become company. I live alone and at the end of the day it’s like spending time with like-minded people. [Some] say MSNBC is as much propaganda as Fox News. Well, I think not. I’m deeply impressed with what journalists are doing at this moment. If we survive this, it’ll be because of the relentless investigation and fact-checking done by the press. I feel at times, like so many people, I wish I could turn it off. But as awful as it is, we have to stay awake.