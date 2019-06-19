Christopher Abbott brings an old-school vibe to his 'Catch-22' hero

“Peter Falk is someone I could watch for hours on end, because watching him is electric,” says the Brooklyn-based star of Hulu’s new adaptation of “Catch-22.” “A certain kind of filmmaking that was being done in the ’70s with John Cassavetes and Falk and Gena Rowlands — it doesn’t feel like acting. I’m drawn to that. As an audience, it’s scary to watch because of how real it feels, and that’s always the goal.”