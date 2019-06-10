James Corden shakes it up with ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ hosting the Tonys and, soon, ‘Cats’

“Now, as we sit here, [we’re] trying to figure out the opening of the Tonys, and then there's something that I'm writing which had to be finished two weeks ago, and we're taking the show to London and all these things like this,” Corden says. “There's a lot to do, but, my feeling is that I find that those things outside of the show keep me energized in the show. We have an incredible team of people that make the show and it becomes an outlet. I feel like the more creative you are, the more creative you will be. And that's all I ever really want to do.”