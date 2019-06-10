Tony winners: 'Hadestown' scores six awards including best director

The Tony Awards have started, and “Hadestown” is already the show to beat. The musical entered the night with a leading 14 nominations and has won six categories before the telecast began, taking home the awards for director, featured actor, and four technical categories.
Rachel Chavkin, the lone woman in her category, won for direction of the musical, a folk-operatic reimagining of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth.
“It’s about keeping faith when you are made to feel alone, and that is how the power structures try to maintain control — by trying to make you feel like you’re walking in the darkness, even when your partner is right behind you,” she said, holding back tears. Chavkin called for more inclusion among Broadway’s ranks of stage directors and critics. “There are so many women who are ready to go, there are so many artists of color who are ready to go. … It is a failure of imagination by a field whose job it is to imagine how the world could be.”
In early play contests, Elaine May scored a victory for lead actress for her performance in “The Waverly Garden,” beating Annette Bening, Janet McTeer, Laurie Metcalf, Laura Donnelly and Heidi Schreck in a particularly packed category.
Broadway veteran André De Shields won his first Tony for his featured performance in “Hadestown.” Channeling his wise and godly character Hermes, the 73-year-old actor shared three pieces of advice in his acceptance speech: “One, surround yourself with people whose eyes light up when they see you coming. Two, slowly is the fastest way to get to where you want to be. And three, the top of one mountain is the bottom of the next, so keep climbing.”
“Ink” actor Bertie Carvel and “To Kill a Mockingbird” actress Celia Keenan-Bolger won for their featured performances.
James Corden, hosting the Tonys for the second time, sprinkled in crowd-pleasing pokes at how annoying it is when phones ring during shows, how expensive Broadway tickets have become and how low the industry’s paychecks and the CBS telecast’s ratings tend to be.
Bob Mackie won a Tony for his extravagant “Cher Show” costumes, and Robert Horn took home the book of a musical award for his comical take on “Tootsie.”
Check back here later for more news from theater’s big night.