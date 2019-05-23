The magic of Hollywood can transport you anywhere, but sometimes nothing beats the real thing

Unpack your bags: "We can find the mirror of [lead character] Fauna's journey in the city itself," says executive producer Sam Sheridan in an email. "The city reflects her story." In an interview, he noted, "Location is such a big part of making something real. We had huge location scenes, and it was difficult sometimes — I wanted to shoot a scene in the L.A. River, but we couldn't because of flooding. The landscape is such a wild part of L.A. In Episode 4, we shot a scene in a café that's reminiscent of Hopper's 'Night Hawks' painting — and that worked: The loneliness of the city is something we were looking for."