‘Kidding,’ ‘Maniac’ and ‘Lodge 49’ marry the surreal with the heartbreaking to stand out in the crowd

The scoop: As director, Fukunaga (“True Detective”) says that they didn’t think of the show’s surreal elements until later in the development process, “and it came out of the idea of normality,” and what that entails. “The baseline reality needed to be somehow off kilter, one step away from our own. It wasn’t just to be weird and futuristic, it was really just to create a shift,” giving the audience a sense of being a stranger in a world that was a few degrees askew. Likewise, the myriad film genre settings for the hallucinations: “Everything had a seed somewhere in baseline reality, whether it was Cary Grant in ‘To Catch a Thief’ on screen in the background, or the idea of the mob mentality of Owen’s family — it all kind of had ties to reality.”