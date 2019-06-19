Ruth Wilson relives her grandmother's shocking discovery for Masterpiece

My grandfather died when my dad was 18, and he was never talked about. There were no photos of him. When I was about 17, my grandmother gave her sons [including Wilson's father, Nigel] a memoir, where she detailed meeting Alec [and then] finding out about his betrayal. They shared it with us a few months later. Then she died when I was about 21, and that enabled us to talk more about it. It was almost once my grandmother had left that we could fully talk about it, and delve into the truth.