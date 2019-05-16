Showrunners compare notes on getting notes, who they’re writing for and planning ahead

Leslye Headland: For a show that is … and this is a technical term, "bonkers," we didn't actually get that many notes from Netflix or the studio, Universal. They really kind of embraced just from the beginning that it was going to be what we described as an existential adventure show. But elsewhere in my career, I was doing a film, which had some explicit sex scenes in it. When I have sex scenes like that, I usually storyboard them so that both the producers as well as the cast are able to see them ahead of time and know exactly what the shots are going to be and what we're going to reveal and all of those things. And I showed them to the producers, and they asked me why the female in the storyboards wasn't smiling. And I was like, "I don't think I've ever smiled during sex." I mean, I enjoy it — don't get me wrong, I enjoy it — but I don't think I've straight-up like creepy smiled. I just couldn't believe they asked me it. And they said, "Well, how do we know that she enjoys it?" And I said, "I think that we'll kind of get into that when we're shooting. You know, in the performance."