Aidy Bryant and ‘Shrill’ turn the tables on fat-shaming

I’ve noticed that too, even in interviews, especially if I’m being interviewed by a man, they almost never will say “a fat character.” They’re really nervous about it. I understand why — it’s an emotional word for a lot of people — but I think that’s all the more reason why we should use it and talk about it. I spent years of my life living in fear of being the word “fat,” or someone calling me fat, or thinking I’m fat, but that’s stuff I can’t control, and guess what? I am fat, so to run from it for the rest of my life seems like an exhausting way to live.