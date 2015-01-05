Oscar Watch: Did the Producers Guild voters see 'Selma'?

Does anyone in this town leave home to watch movies?

That's the first question Monday's Producers Guild of America best picture nominations prompted. Scan through the list of 10 films, and most of the year's acclaimed movies — "Boyhood," "Birdman," "The Grand Budapest Hotel" among them — can be found, with the glaring exception of the stirring civil rights drama "Selma."

"Selma's" absence can be explained by simple math: Not enough of the 6,500-plus PGA voters saw the movie to include it on their ballots. Because "Selma" didn't lock its final print until late November, Paramount did not mail screeners to any guild, including the PGA. There were dozens of guild screenings in Los Angeles and New York, as well as the obvious opportunities in regular theaters with the hoi polloi. But still, a movie that boasts a 100% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes wasn't nominated.

Does the PGA omission deliver a fatal blow to "Selma's" Oscar hopes? Probably not, since Paramount did send DVDs to academy members, via UPS, on Dec. 18. The academy also votes later than the guilds, giving members more time to actually see movies. (This year's 13-day Oscar voting period began Dec. 27 and ends Wednesday at 5 p.m. PST.)

Since the PGA's slate, with an exception or two, mirrors the movies that end up being nominated for the best picture Oscar, Monday's announcement does add some clarity to this year's competitive race. This week's Oscar Watch charts what films gained and lost ground.