See the L.A. Times’ insider view of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland

By
May 30, 2019 | 3:00 PM
The Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge dedication ceremony on Wednesday took place in front of a replica of the Millennium Falcon in Disneyland. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

That galaxy far, far away just got much, much closer.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disneyland’s ambitious 14-acre expansion, is opening its doors to the public on Friday, transporting parkgoers to the rough-and-tumble Black Spire Outpost on the remote planet of Batuu— you know, right in the heart of Anaheim, Calif.

The Times had a glimpse of the new “Star Wars”-themed land this week and has the photos to prove it, showcasing everything from the land’s interactive Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride, eateries such as Oga’s Cantina and plenty of park souvenirs.

Scroll down for a sneak peek.

The lay of the land

Parkgoers can enter the “Star Wars”-themed land through three entry points: two near the borders of Frontierland and Fantasyland and one connecting to Critter Country. Here’s what they can expect to see upon arrival.

A preview of the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run section of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland.
A preview of the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run section of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Stormtroopers patrol the First Order Outpost where the Tie Echelon fighter ship is parked.
Stormtroopers patrol the First Order Outpost where the Tie Echelon fighter ship is parked. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Another view of the marketplace, which is inspired by Middle Eastern bazaars.
Another view of the marketplace, which is inspired by Middle Eastern bazaars. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A view of a transport vehicle on top of Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo.
A view of a transport vehicle on top of Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Sweepers keep the area clean in the Black Spire Outpost Marketplace.
Sweepers keep the area clean in the Black Spire Outpost Marketplace. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The denizens, concessions and libations

The land will eventually feature two rides, four eateries and Oga’s Cantina, a space-themed bar. Here’s a look at some of the characters that off-worlders could meet.

A smelter droid turns spits of Ronto at Ronto Roaster, one of the eateries in the new land.
A smelter droid turns spits of Ronto at Ronto Roaster, one of the eateries in the new land. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A Ronto Wrap with grilled pork sausage on pita bread on display with the Outpost Mix at the Ronto Roaster.
A Ronto Wrap with grilled pork sausage on pita bread on display with the Outpost Mix at the Ronto Roaster. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Oga's Cantina, a bar in the new land.
Oga's Cantina, a bar in the new land. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A denizen inside Oga's Cantina.
A denizen inside Oga's Cantina. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A Woort on display at the bar in Oga's Cantina.
A Woort on display at the bar in Oga's Cantina. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A closer view of the bar in Oga's Cantina.
A closer view of the bar in Oga's Cantina. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The merch

The surrounding village features marketplaces inspired by Moroccan and Turkish bazaars. Visitors can build their own lightsabers at Savi’s Workshop or customize a droid at Droid Depot, or shop for various “Star Wars”-themed merchandise at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities or at stalls in the markeplace.

Customers can select parts and build their own droid at the Droid Depot.
Customers can select parts and build their own droid at the Droid Depot. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A view of Jedi Holocron, left, and Sith Holocron with Kyber crystals at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities.
A view of Jedi Holocron, left, and Sith Holocron with Kyber crystals at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Kowakian Monkey-Lizard toys, for $69.99, at the creature stall inside the marketplace.
Kowakian Monkey-Lizard toys, for $69.99, at the creature stall inside the marketplace. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The dedication ceremony

“Star Wars” creator George Lucas and a handful of stars from his original space-travel trilogy joined Walt Disney Co. Chairman and CEO Bob Iger at the official unveiling of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on Wednesday. They were greeted by Chewbacca, who was piloting the Millennium Falcon.

From left, "Star Wars" creator George Lucas, actors Billy Dee Williams and Mark Hamill, Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger and actor Harrison Ford attend the dedication ceremony on May 29.
From left, "Star Wars" creator George Lucas, actors Billy Dee Williams and Mark Hamill, Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger and actor Harrison Ford attend the dedication ceremony on May 29. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Chewbacca takes the pilot's seat as he introduces Iger (not pictured).
Chewbacca takes the pilot's seat as he introduces Iger (not pictured). (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Fireworks explode over the the Millennium Falcon during the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge unveiling event at the Disneyland Resort.
Fireworks explode over the the Millennium Falcon during the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge unveiling event at the Disneyland Resort. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
