See the L.A. Times’ insider view of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland

That galaxy far, far away just got much, much closer.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disneyland’s ambitious 14-acre expansion, is opening its doors to the public on Friday, transporting parkgoers to the rough-and-tumble Black Spire Outpost on the remote planet of Batuu— you know, right in the heart of Anaheim, Calif.
The Times had a glimpse of the new “Star Wars”-themed land this week and has the photos to prove it, showcasing everything from the land’s interactive Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride, eateries such as Oga’s Cantina and plenty of park souvenirs.
Scroll down for a sneak peek.
The lay of the land
Parkgoers can enter the “Star Wars”-themed land through three entry points: two near the borders of Frontierland and Fantasyland and one connecting to Critter Country. Here’s what they can expect to see upon arrival.
The denizens, concessions and libations
The land will eventually feature two rides, four eateries and Oga’s Cantina, a space-themed bar. Here’s a look at some of the characters that off-worlders could meet.
The merch
The surrounding village features marketplaces inspired by Moroccan and Turkish bazaars. Visitors can build their own lightsabers at Savi’s Workshop or customize a droid at Droid Depot, or shop for various “Star Wars”-themed merchandise at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities or at stalls in the markeplace.
The dedication ceremony
“Star Wars” creator George Lucas and a handful of stars from his original space-travel trilogy joined Walt Disney Co. Chairman and CEO Bob Iger at the official unveiling of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on Wednesday. They were greeted by Chewbacca, who was piloting the Millennium Falcon.