Inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: What it’s like to build your own custom lightsaber

Here, one of the Gatherers will explain who they really are and why they have been salvaging old lightsaber pieces. They will name legendary heroes of the past who wielded the Force for good. They'll also mention those who were seduced by the dark side of the Force. They will bring up the newest hero out there now, who is using the Force to fight against the First Order. They will confess their hope that someone in the room might become a hero whose story they will tell in the future.