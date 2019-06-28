‘Wizards Unite’ wants to last forever as an interactive Harry Potter narrative

After all, “Wizards Unite” is doing just fine, as early estimates from analytics firm Sensor Tower have the game bringing in more than $10 million in its first 30 days. While a far cry from the estimated $28 million “Pokémon Go” secured in about 100 hours, you have to take into account that, at the time of “Pokémon Go’s” release in 2016, augmented reality technology that worked well was rather novel. “Pokémon Go” wasn’t just a good game; it was an experience that many felt the need to try.