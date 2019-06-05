Here’s a new ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ poster, but Warner Bros. will skip Hall H at Comic-Con

“Wonder Woman 1984” director Patty Jenkins has some good news and bad news.
The director took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm news that Warner Bros. does not have a Hall H presentation scheduled for San Diego Comic-Con this year.
“By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year,” Jenkins tweeted. “We’re so sad to miss you there!”
But she also shared a glorious new “Wonder Woman” poster to help ease any disappointment fans might have about the news. And it’s quite the poster, with Diana, played by Gal Gadot, debuting a new gold costume against a wall of bright colors that scream the ’80s.
The director also added that the “Wonder Woman 1984” publicity campaign would be kicking off in December. The film is scheduled for a June 5, 2020, release.
Although the studio will be skipping its Hall H film presentation, which has become a Comic-Con staple over the years, Warner Bros. will not be completely absent from SDCC.
“It Chapter Two” director Andy Muschietti shared a postcard from Derry, Maine, to tease the studio's ScareDiego event, which showcases Warner Bros./New Line’s horror movies during Comic-Con’s preview night.
“It Chapter Two” hits theaters Sept. 6.
Warner Bros.’ slate of upcoming movies also includes “Joker,” due out Oct. 4, as well as 2020 releases such as “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.”