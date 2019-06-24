Avicii’s memory lives on in ‘Heaven’ video tribute to the late DJ

More than a year after Avicii’s death, a longtime friend and colleague is making sure the superstar DJ and producer’s memory lives on through music.
On Monday, director Levan Tsikurishvili posted a tribute video featuring unseen footage of the late performer, whose given name was Tim Bergling. The clip also contains the new Avicii song “Heaven,” with lyrics sung by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, from his posthumous album, “Tim.”
“Tim and I spent 19 beautiful days on Madagascar right after he performed his last show,” the title cards read. “We spoke about everything, laughed, played monopoly, hung out with lemurs and explored the entire island together.”
The video, intended to “recreate the memories that will stay with us forever," primarily showcases a montage of footage from their trip. For the duration of the tune, which repeats the line “I think I just died and went to heaven," the clips see Avicii hiking along the beach, playing guitar on the boardwalk, kayaking, boating alongside dolphins and feeding lemurs.
Together, Avicii and Tsikurishvili worked on more than a dozen projects before the musician reportedly died by suicide in April 2018. One of their creations is featured in the video, which Tsikurishvili notes, “is a collection of my smartphone videos, plus some parts of unused material from the documentary ‘Avicii: True Stories’ and newly shot footage.”
The final frame of the clip reads: “In loving memory: Tim Bergling: 1989-Forever,” overlaying a light show of lanterns floating above the island.