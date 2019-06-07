Avicii’s final songs emerge on ‘Tim,’ with help from many friends

Bergling was candid about his problems with heavy drinking and mental health. In 2016 he retired from his relentless touring to focus on recovery and studio work. “The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys. It is the beginning of something new,” he wrote in a statement at the time. A documentary, “Avicii: True Stories,” came out on Swedish Netflix just days after his death and captured a deeply troubled star nearly broken by the stress of fame. But Bergling had approved of its candor, and he seemed to be rounding a bend in his recovery.