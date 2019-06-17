Advertisement

Gloria Vanderbilt remembered as ‘a grand lady of dignity’

By Carlos De Loera
Jun 17, 2019 | 12:35 PM
Gloria Vanderbilt remembered as ‘a grand lady of dignity’
Gloria Vanderbilt has died at age 95. (Associated Press)

Fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt died Monday morning at age 95 of stomach cancer. Her son, CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper, revealed the news in an emotional on-air report.

Vanderbilt, heiress of the illustrious Vanderbilt family, carried around many titles: author, model and actress. But she was perhaps best known for her eponymous clothing line, especially the brand’s designer jeans.

Advertisement

In wake of her death, high-profile celebrities have mourned her death on social media.
Advertisement
Advertisement