Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, socialite and fashion entrepreneur, dies at 95

At the 1934 custody trial, Morgan testified that she did not know of “any time in which my daughter expressed concern over the baby's welfare or showed any mark of affection for her.” Little Gloria told the judge that she hated her mother. But the most scandalous testimony came from a Parisian maid, who said she had seen her mistress in bed being kissed by another woman, a member of the British royal family. Such revelations spurred Cholly Knickerbocker, a prominent society columnist, to sneer that the custody battle was “as disgusting an exhibition of public laundering of soiled family linen as I've ever encountered.”