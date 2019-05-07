This L.A. mom has taken in over 1,000 foster kids. Now she leads HBO’s ‘Foster’ documentary

Chandler: Everyone told me like around 21, I'd probably be dead — many people, especially when I was in the group homes or juvenile hall. My dad told me that everyone had a purpose. He used to take us to Skid Row and show us the homeless people and say if we didn't do good in school, that's how we would end up. I thought that that was actually my purpose — that people were going to point at me and say, “Hey, you don't want to be like her.”