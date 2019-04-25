Which documentaries have a shot at breaking out at the summer box office?

Sure, there have been plenty of documentaries about badass female senior citizens over the last couple of years — Ginsburg, Jane Fonda, Gloria Allred, Jane Goodall. But get ready to be inspired all over again by Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the legendary sex therapist who has been doling out frank relationship advice to the masses for decades. While you may know her as the cute lady with the German accent who talks more openly about genitals than any other 90-year-old, Ryan White's film pulls back the curtain to delve into Westheimer's backstory. As it turns out, much of her success is rooted in her origin story: At age 10, she was separated from her parents in Germany and sent to a Swiss orphanage as they were shipped off to concentration camps. Westheimer's resilient, optimistic spirit is infectious and seems likely to catch on with moviegoers looking for a dose of positivity.