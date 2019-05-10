Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fourth baby arrives via surrogate

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a son, via surrogate, the new mom announced Friday morning.
The new baby, whose name is still to come, joins Kimye’s other children — North, 5; Saint, 3; and 1-year-old Chicago. A rep for Kardashian did not respond immediately to a request for comment Friday.
Word that a fourth baby was on the way came out in early January, via Us Weekly. Kardashian struggled with her first two pregnancies, so the couple turned to a surrogate for help with the rest of their family.
The newest new-baby news actually broke Thursday on “The Ellen Show” when Kourtney Kardashian, flanked by lots of Kardashian grandkids, revealed that her sister Kim’s surrogate was in labor. This was big news to grandma Kris Jenner, who was a guest on the show and had no idea.