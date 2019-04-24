Britney Spears strikes back at rumors surrounding her recent health struggles

Britney Spears has set the record straight about her health, shutting down “out of control” rumors and shedding light on the “stress and anxiety” that have ensnared her family.
“All is well,” she said in a video posted Tuesday, adding that she’ll “be back very soon.”
The 37-year-old pop star recently checked into a mental health facility after supporting her father and the rest of her family through his ongoing health struggles, which included a second surgery.
She popped back online this week to address rumors, death threats to her family and team, and “so many crazy things” that have been swirling around her since then. There’s even been a #freeBritney hashtag on social media.
“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment,” she said. “You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful.”
“I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me,” she added in the video’s caption.
The “… Baby One More Time” singer told fans not to believe everything they read and hear, particularly emails that “were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago” that she didn’t write.
Spears said Lutfi, the estranged manager linked to her 2008 breakdown, had pretended to be the singer and communicated with her team with a fake email address.
Spears put her planned Las Vegas show “Domination” on hold late last year after her dad’s colon ruptured and he spent a month in the hospital. She canceled the show altogether in January.
Spears’ father has been the pop star’s conservator since 2008 following the her very public mental-health breakdown.