Chris Brown charged with misdemeanor counts involving pet monkey 

Singer Chris Brown has been charged with two misdemeanor counts involving a pet monkey he allegedly had without a permit, according to court papers released today.
The 29-year-old entertainer is set to be arraigned Feb. 6 in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on two counts each of possession of a Capuchin monkey between Oct. 31, 2017, and Jan. 3 without a permit from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
He could face a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted as charged, according to Frank Mateljan of the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.
The celebrity news website TMZ.com reported earlier this year that authorities got a search warrant for Brown's home after several people reported he had the monkey, likely after he posted a picture of his young daughter, Royalty, holding the baby Capuchin monkey on social media. But Brown voluntarily agreed to surrender the monkey he named Fiji, avoiding a raid.