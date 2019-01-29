‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett assaulted in possible hate crime, police say

“Empire” star Jussie Smollett was assaulted early Tuesday morning in Chicago and hospitalized after an attack police are calling a possible hate crime.
The actor endured a racially charged and homophobic attack, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement to The Times on Tuesday. Police identified him only as “a cast member of the television show ‘Empire.’”
Around 2 a.m., two people approached the 36-year-old actor while he was walking and got his attention by yelling racial and homophobic slurs, the statement said. They then hit him in the face and “poured an unknown chemical substance” on him, police said.
“At some point during the incident, one of the offenders wrapped a rope around the victim’s neck,” the statement said. “The offenders fled the scene.”
The actor took himself to Northwestern Hospital where was listed in good condition, police said. TMZ reported the actor was discharged Tuesday morning.
Detectives are investigating and said Smollett is “fully cooperating with investigators,” police said. They are working to gather video and potential witnesses.
LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD told The Times that it reached out to Fox, which broadcasts “Empire,” and Smollett's team Tuesday to offer assistance as well as support for him.
“Jussie is a true champion for LGBTQ people and is beloved by the community and allies around the world,” a GLAAD spokesperson said.
Representatives for Smollett did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment.