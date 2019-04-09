Taylor Swift gives $113,000 to fight anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee

Taylor Swift has made a significant donation — $113,000 — to an LGBTQ advocacy group in Tennessee, her home state.
“I'm so inspired by the work you do, specifically in organizing the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders standing up against the 'Slate of Hate' in our state legislature,” the “Shake It Off” singer wrote in a letter to executive director Chris Sanders of the Tennessee Equality Project on Monday.
“She sees our struggle in Tennessee and continues to add her voice with so many good people, including religious leaders, who are speaking out for love in the face of fear,” the group said Monday on Facebook in a post revealing the donation.
TEP is hosting a petition drive against five bills in the Tennessee General Assembly that would discriminate against the LGBTQ community.
The gift is the equivalent of almost a year’s operating budget, according to Out & About Nashville.