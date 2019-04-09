Ron Howard’s ‘Pavarotti’ trailer reveals the intimate side of the opera icon

A trailer has dropped for the documentary film “Pavarotti,” and, if nothing else, it shows the challenge director Ron Howard has taken on in bringing the tenor’s expansive life to the big screen.
Luciano Pavarotti, who died in 2007 of pancreatic cancer, was larger than life, from his childhood beginnings through his affiliation with the Three Tenors and everything in between. Howard focuses on “the voice, the secrets, the legend” of a man who drew hundreds of thousands of fans to his concerts.
“My father was a tenor. You always do what your father is doing, so I am a little tenor,” Pavarotti explains, simply, in the film.
His motto as he walked to the stage each night? “I go to die.”
“The reason he is great is, he lived those songs,” fellow musician Bono says in the trailer. “The mistakes you've made, the hopes, the desires, all that comes crashing into the performance.”
“Pavarotti” begins screening in select theaters on June 7.