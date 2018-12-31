Sophia Takal’s horror film ‘New Year, New You’ explores the sinister side of social media influencers

My own personal opinion is like, "Whatever it takes to get us in the door." I think it's OK, certainly for people that are aware that they have had blind spots [to acknowledge] that men, especially white men, have gotten the majority of jobs in film for so long, so it's OK to make a concerted effort to open the door to new types of filmmakers. I don't feel like it's gimmicky. I kind of feel like if I looked at it that way, it would be lose-lose. Because either they won't do it at all or if they do, they're doing it for the wrong reasons. Whatever the reasons are, I'm part of the conversation now and I feel really lucky because of that.