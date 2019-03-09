Long before ‘Roma’s’ Yalitza Aparicio, Mexican TV and cinema often parodied indigenous people

The parallels between La India María and the ridiculing of Aparicio are striking. As created and played by the actress María Elena Velasco, La India María was one of Mexico’s most recognized and beloved personas — and rooted in damaging stereotypes of indigenous people. The portrayal often suggested they were rural, naive, noble, uneducated, simple-minded and ill-equipped for city life, sometimes mischievous, but often susceptible to the trickery of others.