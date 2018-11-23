Review: Bravo's 'Dirty John' like 'Real Housewives of Orange County' but with the great Connie Britton

“Dirty John” is solidly pulpy, but so far, no more. There are lies big and little, and there will be an object that is sharp, but hardly anything to threaten HBO’s serialized drama cache. If the first two episodes suffer from anything, it’s the weight of expectation, the knowledge that menace is around the corner, but rudimentary scene-setting is what’s immediately in view. Episode three, however, effectively splits the action between present dread and past sins — just as the original podcast did with the unveiling of John’s background — and amounts to an old-fashioned nail-biter with some effectively chilling moments. You might not get everything from the dryer squared away during that one.