'Ralph Breaks the Internet' and 'Creed' head for big box office debuts as Netflix's 'Roma' begins limited run

A new, big-budget Robin Hood revival starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx will probably be left with modest scraps, grossing about $17 million on a nearly $100-million budget. Lionsgate is releasing the film, which was produced by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and Safehouse Pictures. Meanwhile, Universal Pictures has expanded the theater count for “Green Book” to more than 1,000 after a limited run, and Sony Pictures is pushing its political scandal drama “The Front Runner” into about 800 locations.