L.A. movie openings, Jan. 16-19: ‘Glass,’ ‘Unbridled’ and more

Jan. 16
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
Intergalactic warriors face off in this new entry in the anime franchise. Written by Akira Toriyama. Directed by Tatsuya Nagamine. (1:40) PG.
Jan. 17
All These Small Moments
A teen is infatuated with a woman he sees on the bus. With Molly Ringwald, Brian D’Arcy James, Brendan Meyer, Jemima Kirke. Written and directed by Melissa B. Miller Constanzo. (1:40) NR.
Jan. 18
Adult Life Skills
A 20-something British woman has a hard time growing up. With “Doctor Who’s” Jodie Whittaker. Written and directed by Rachel Tunnard. (1:36) NR.
The Brawler
A boxer in 1970s New Jersey gets a title shot. With Zach McGowan, Amy Smart, Taryn Manning. Written by Robert Dibella, Ken Kushner; story by Kushner. Directed by Kushner. (1:35) NR.
Close
A counter-terrorism expert is tasked with protecting a young heiress. With Noomi Rapace, Sophie Nélisse, Indira Varma, Eoin Macken. Written by Vicky Jewson, Rupert Whitaker. Directed by Jewson. NR.
Don’t Come Back From the Moon
Youngsters abandoned by their fathers run amok in a California desert town. With James Franco, Rashida Jones. Written by Dean Bakopoulos. Directed by Bruce Thierry Cheung. (1:38) NR.
Egg
Comedy about the personal and political implications of motherhood. With Alysia Reiner, Christina Hendricks, Anna Camp, David Alan Basche, Gbenga Akinnagbe. Written by Risa Mickenberg. Directed by Marianna Palka. (1:30) NR.
Fyre
Documentary about the ill-fated music festival on an island in the Bahamas in 2017. Directed by Chris Smith. NR.
Genesis 2.0
Documentary about scientists’ efforts to clone the extinct wooly mammoth using DNA recovered from below the frozen tundra. Directed by Christian Frei and Maxim Arbugaev. (1:52) NR.
Glass
Bruce Willis’ character from “Unbreakable” pursues “Split’s” James McAvoy in writer-director M. Night Shyamalan’s converging-narratives sequel. With Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Samuel L. Jackson. (2:09) PG-13.
Great, Great, Great A young couple’s engagement threatens to split them apart. With Sarah Kolasky, Daniel Beirne. Written by Kolasky and Adam Garnet Jones. Directed by Jones. (1:20) R.
The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
Documentary about seven female chefs. Written and directed by Maya Gallus. (1:15) NR.
I Hate Kids
An author and former ladies man learns he has a teenage son. With Tom Everett Scott, Tituss Burgess, Julian Feder, Rachel Boston. (1:29) PG-13.
La Religieuse
4K restoration of director Jacques Rivette's classic New Wave fable from 1966 about a young nun in 18th-century France. With Anna Karina. Written by Rivette, Jean Gruault; based on a novel by Denis Diderot. In French with English subtitles. (2:20) GP.
The Last Man
A veteran with PTSD prepares for a prophesied apocalypse. With Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. Written by Rodrigo H. Vila with Gustavo Lencina, Dan Bush. Directed by Vila. (1:40) R.
Pledge
Three fraternity rejects join a secret off-campus society with horrifying results. With Phillip Andre Botello, Zachery Byrd, Zack Weiner. Written by Zack Weiner. Directed by Daniel Robbins. (1:18) NR.
Split Lip
A contract killer fights for her life against her former mentor and his minions. With Dorée Seay. Written and directed by Christopher Sheffield. (1:40) NR.
St. Bernard Syndicate
Two Danish men try to launch a business selling St. Bernard dogs in China. With Frederik Cilius Jørgensen, Rasmus Bruun. Written by Laerke Sanderhoff. Directed by Mads Brügger. In Danish and English with English subtitles. (1:40) NR.
The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
A ex-cop tries to find the fellow militiaman responsible for a mass shooting at a policeman’s funeral. With James Badge Dale, Happy Anderson, Patrick Fischler, Brian Geraghty, Chris Mulkey. Written and directed by Henry Dunham. (1:28) NR.
Unbridled
An abused girl is paired with a mistreated horse as part of an equine therapy program. With Sarah Miller, Eric Roberts, T.C. Stallings. Written by Bonné Bartron; story by Christy McGlothlin. Directed by John David Ware. (1:55) PG-13.
The Untold Story A 64-year-old bachelor faces personal and professional setbacks. With Barry Van Dyke, Nia Peeples, Rya Kihlstedt. Written by Lee Stanley, Shane Stanley. Directed by Shane Stanley. (1:44) NR.