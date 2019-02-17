SoCal movie events & revivals, Feb. 17-24: Burt Reynolds, ‘Black Orpheus’ and more

Smokey and the Bandit/Semi-Tough The New Bev’s salute to the late Burt Reynolds continues and includes the actor opposite Sally Field, Jerry Reed and Jackie Gleason in director Hal Needham’s 1997 road comedy, and director Michael Ritchie’s 1977 satire of pro football and the New Age movement costarring Kris Kristofferson and Jill Clayburgh. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 7 and 9:05 p.m. $10. www.thenewbev.com.