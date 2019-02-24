L.A. movie openings, Feb. 24-March 3

A village girl in 19th-century Greece loves an Ottoman military officer against the backdrop of the Greek War for Independence. With Tania Raymonde, Jan Uddin, Raza Jaffrey, Billy Zane, Lance Henriksen, Kevin Corrigan, Costas Mandylor, Patti LuPone, Christopher Plummer. Written by Van Ling, Marianne Metropoulos, Kevin Bernhardt; based on a novel by Metropoulos. Directed by Van Ling. In Greek and English with English subtitles. (2:27) R.