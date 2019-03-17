L.A. movie openings, March 17-24: The Jordan Peele terror tale ‘Us’ and more

March 22
Dragged Across Concrete
Two veteran cops turn to crime after being suspended from the force. With Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Carpenter, Don Johnson. Written and directed by S. Craig Zahler. (2:39) R.
An Elephant Sitting Still
The lives of four diverse but troubled people intersect in a small town in China. With Yu Zhang, Yuchang Peng. Written and directed by Bo Hu. In Mandarin with English subtitles. (3:50) NR.
The Eyes of Orson Welles
Documentary explores the influential director’s singular visual style. Directed by Mark Cousins. (1:55) NR.
Hotel Mumbai
Fact-based drama recalls the 2008 terrorist attacks on the Indian city. With Dev Patel, Armie Hammer. Written by John Collee, Anthony Maras. Directed by Maras. (2:05) R.
Knife+Heart
A female director of gay porn films in 1970s Paris is caught up in a murder mystery. With Vanessa Paradis, Nicolas Maury, Kate Moran. Written by Yann Gonzalez, Cristiano Mangione. Directed by Gonzalez. In French and Spanish with English subtitles. (1:50) NR.
Out of Blue
A female detective’s probe into the murder of an astrophysicist raises cosmic questions. With Patricia Clarkson, Jacki Weaver, James Caan, Toby Jones, Mamie Gummer. Written and directed by Carol Morely; based on the novel by Martin Amis. (1:49) NR.
Skid Row Marathon
Documentary about an L.A. judge who started a long-distance running club for homeless people. Directed by Mark Hayes. (1:25) NR.
Sunset
A young woman becomes embroiled in a mystery in pre-WWI Budapest. With Susanne Wuest, Vlad Ivanov. Written and directed by László Nemes. In Hungarian and German with English subtitles. (2:22) R.
Tigerland
Documentary about efforts to save endangered tigers in India and Russia. Directed by Ross Kauffman. (1:38) NR.
Trading Paint
A rivalry develops between father-and-son stock car racers. With John Travolta, Toby Sebastian, Shania Twain, Michael Madsen, Kevin Dunn. Written by Gary Gerani, Craig R. Welch. Directed by Karzan Kader. (1:27) R.
Us
A vacationing family is tormented by its own doppelgängers. With Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker. Written and directed by Jordan Peele. (1:56) R.
March 23
Legend of the Demon Cat
A poet and a monk investigate a case involving the supernatural in medieval China. With Xuan Huang, Shôta Sometani, Yuqi Zhang. Written by Hui-Ling Wang, Chen Kaige; based on a novel by Baku Yumemakura. Directed by Chen Kaige. In Mandarin and Japanese with English subtitles. (2:09) NR.