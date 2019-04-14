What classic movies are playing? ‘Heathers,’ ‘The Fifth Element’ and more

Ben-Hur 60th-anniversary screenings of William Wyler’s multi-Oscar-winning 1959 biblical epic starring Charlton Heston as a Jewish prince in 1st-century Judea. Various theaters. Sun., Thu., 1 and 6 p.m. $12.50. www.fathomevents.com
10th TCM Classic Film Festival Closing day includes screenings of “The Shawshank Redemption,” “Gone With the Wind,” “The Godfather Part II” and more. TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, the Egyptian Theatre, and other area venues, Hollywood. $20 and up. www.filmfestival.tcm.com
Harold and Maude Bud Cort and Ruth Gordon star in Hal Ashby’s 1971 fable about a morose youth who is befriended by a spunky septuagenarian. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Tue., 1 p.m. $2, $4. www.lacma.org
The Fifth Element Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman and Milla Jovovich star in Luc Besson’s stylish 1997 sci-fi/fantasy tale; with Ian Holm, Chris Tucker. The Montalbán, rooftop, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $18. www.themontalban.com
Heathers 30th-anniversary screening of this high school-set 1989 dark comedy starring Winona Ryder, Christian Slater and Shannen Doherty. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. www.cinema.ucla.edu
Free Solo Rock climber Alex Honnold ascends Yosemite’s daunting El Capitan in this Oscar-winning 2018 documentary. Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro. Sat., 5 p.m. $10; kids, free. www.pvplc.org
Donnie Darko/The Evil Dead Double feature pairs Richard Kelly’s apocalyptic 2001 drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal with Sam Raimi’s gleefully gruesome 1981 cult classic starring Bruce Campbell. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $15. www.americancinematheque.com