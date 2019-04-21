SoCal movie events & revivals, April 21-28: ‘Mulholland Drive,’ ‘The Crow’ and more

Donnie Darko/The Evil Dead A double feature pairs Richard Kelly’s apocalyptic 2001 thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal with Sam Raimi’s gleefully gruesome 1981 occult fable starring Bruce Campbell. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $15. www.americancinematheque.com
Mulholland Drive Naomi Watts and Laura Harring star in David Lynch’s surreal 2001 mystery drama about a Hollywood hopeful who encounters an amnesiac woman. The Montalbán, rooftop, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $18. www.themontalban.com
The Crow A murdered rocker (Brandon Lee) rises from the grave to seek revenge in director Alex Proyas’ 1994 supernatural thriller. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $9-$12. www.laemmle.com
A Day at the Races/A Night at the Opera This double feature pairs two classic 1930s-era Marx Brothers comedies. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $12. www.americancinematheque.com
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Jack Nicholson stars in director Milos Forman’s multi-Oscar-winning 1975 comedy-drama based on the Ken Kesey novel about the residents and staff at a mental hospital. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $12 , $16. www.alexfilmsociety.org
The Playhouse West Film Festival Short films and features. The El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Starts Fri.; ends next Sun. Passes, $60. www.playhousewest.com
The Thing Researchers in Antarctica are menaced by a shape-shifting alien in John Carpenter’s effects-laden 1982 update of the 1950s sci-fi terror tale; with Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, Keith David. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. www.landmarktheatres.com
UCLA Celebration of Iranian Cinema Festival includes the L.A. premiere of Ali Jaberansari’s “Tehran: City of Love” (Sat., 7:30 p.m.) plus restorations of two landmark Iranian New Wave films and more; all films in Persian with English subtitles; co-presented by the Farhang Foundation. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Starts Sat.; ends May 11. $10. www.cinema.ucla.edu
The Valley of Gwangi A cowboy tries to wrangle a prehistoric dinosaur to exhibit in a Wild West show in this 1969 adventure featuring stop-motion animation by Ray Harryhausen. With James Franciscus. Autry Museum of the American West, Wells Fargo Theater, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Next Sun., 1:30 p.m. Free with museum admission ($6-$14). www.theautry.org