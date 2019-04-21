What movies are opening, April 24, 26: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and more

April 24
Grass
A young woman in a café types away on a laptop while assorted dramas play out around her. With Min-hee Kim. Written and directed by Sang-soo Hong. In Korean with English subtitles. (1:06) NR.
Sprinter
A troubled Jamaican teen strives to become a track-and-field star. With Bryshere Y. Gray, Lorraine Toussaint, David Alan Grier, Usain Bolt. Written by Storm Saulter; based on characters created by Saulter, Robert A. Maylor. Directed by Saulter. (1:54) NR.
April 26
Avengers: Endgame
Captain America and the other surviving team members attempt to change the fates of their fallen comrades and set the universe to rights in the aftermath of Thanos’ victory in this Marvel franchise entry. With Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd. Written by Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely; based on the comics by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Jim Starlin. Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo. (3:01) PG-13.
Body at Brighton Rock
A lone state park employee is tasked with protecting a crime scene she discovers deep in the woods. With Karina Fontes, Casey Adams. Written and directed by Roxanne Benjamin. (1:27) R.
Christ Stopped at Eboli
Restoration of this 1979 drama about an anti-fascist intellectual exiled to a remote village in 1930s Italy. With Gian Maria Volontè, Alain Cuny, Irene Papas. Written by Francesco Rosi, Tonino Guerra, Raffaele La Capria; story by Rosi, Guerra; based on a novel by Carlo Levi. Directed by Rosi. In Italian with English subtitles. (2:30) NR.
I Trapped the Devil
A mentally unstable man holds captive in his basement a person he claims is actually the devil. With Chris Sullivan, Jocelin Donahue. Written and directed by Josh Lobo. (1:22) NR.
Instant Dreams
Artists and others tell of their love for the now-discontinued Polaroid film format in this documentary. Directed by Willem Baptist. (1:31) NR.
JT Leroy
A woman masquerades as the controversial literary persona created by her sister-in-law in this fact-based drama. With Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern, Diane Kruger, Jim Sturgess, Courtney Love. Written by Justin Kelly, Savannah Knoop; based on the memoir by Knoop. Directed by Kelly. (1:48) R.
Know Your Enemy
An affluent American couple are held captive in their home by a troubled Middle Eastern man. With Nora-Jane Noone, Maury Sterling, Farshad Farahat. Written and directed by Randy Feldman. (1:24) NR.
The Last
The matriarch of a Jewish family makes a shocking revelation about her past. With Rebecca Schull, Reed Birney. Written and directed by Jeff Lipsky. (2:03) NR.
Marilyn
A gay teen faces discrimination in his rural Argentine community. With Walter Rodríguez. Written by Martín Rodríguez Redondo, Mariana Docampo, Mara Pescio. Directed by Martín Rodríguez Redondo. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:19) NR.
The Most Dangerous Year
Documentary about families with transgender children banding together to fight anti-trans legislation. Written and directed by Vlada Knowlton. (1:30) NR.
Mosul
Documentary about the effort to oust the Islamic State from the Iraqi city. Directed by Dan Gabriel. In English and Arabic with English subtitles. (1:26) NR.
Okko’s Inn
Animated fantasy tale about a orphaned girl who moves into her grandmother’s inn in the Japanese countryside. With the voices of Seiran Kobayashi, Nana Mizuki. Written by Reiko Yoshida; based on the novels by Hiroko Reijo, Asami. Directed by Kitarô Kôsaka. In Japanese and English with English subtitles. (1:34) PG.
Rattlesnakes
A man is held captive by three masked individuals who accuse him of sleeping with their wives. With Jimmy Jean-Louis, Kathleen McClellan. Written and directed by Julius Amedume; based on a play by Graham Farrow. (1:25) NR.
Sauvage / Wild
A young gay male prostitute longs for real love. With Félix Maritaud, Eric Bernard. Written and directed by Camille Vidal-Naquet. In French with English subtitles. (1:39) NR.
Scary Stories
Documentary about author Alvin Schwartz’s series of children’s horror tales. Directed by Cody Meirick. (1:24) NR.
The White Crow
Russian ballet star Rudolf Nureyev seeks asylum in the West in this fact-based drama. With Oleg Ivenko, Ralph Fiennes. Written by David Hare; based on a book by Julie Kavanagh. Directed by Fiennes. In Russian, English and French with English subtitles. (2:07) R.