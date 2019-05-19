SoCal movie events & revivals, May 19-26: ‘Southland Tales’ and more

Anna Lucasta Eartha Kitt and Sammy Davis Jr. head a mostly African American cast in this 1958 drama that also features a closing-credits triptych by L.A.-based artist Charles White. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 1 p.m. Free; tickets required. lacma.org
The Gospel According to St. Matthew Director Pier Paolo Pasolini’s documentary-style 1964 film based on the biblical story of Jesus Christ; in Italian with English subtitles. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com
Josie and the Pussycats Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid and Rosario Dawson star in this 2001 pop-culture sendup based on the 1970s cartoon about a female music trio; with Alan Cumming, Parker Posey. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Mon., 2 p.m. $6. thenewbev.com
Southland Tales: The Cannes Cut A conversation with filmmaker Richard Kelly follows a screening of this surreal, post-apocalyptic 2006 fable set in Los Angeles; with Dwayne Johnson, Seann William Scott, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Mandy Moore, Justin Timberlake, Miranda Richardson, Wallace Shawn, Bai Ling. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $5, $7. lacma.org
Vertigo James Stewart and Kim Novak star in Alfred Hitchcock’s San Francisco-set 1958 thriller about an ex-cop tasked with following a mystery woman. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. landmarktheatres.com
City of Gold A series of films presented in partnership with L.A Food Bowl includes this 2015 documentary about the late Pulitzer Prize-winning local food critic Jonathan Gold. Arena Cinelounge Sunset, 6464 Sunset Blvd., Lobby Level, Hollywood. Sat., 8:15 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $25. ArenaCinelounge.com
Godzilla-Thon Six-film salute kicks off with the legendary kaiju’s original 1954 Japanese-language debut, “Gojira.” Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 1 p.m. $25. americancinematheque.com
Lawrence of Arabia Peter O’Toole portrays the titular WWI-era British officer in director David Lean’s Oscar-winning 1962 historical epic; with Omar Sharif, Anthony Quinn, Claude Rains, Alec Guinness. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com
Rear Window A homebound photographer (James Stewart) thinks he might have witnessed a murder in a neighboring apartment in Alfred Hitchcock’s nail-biting 1954 suspense tale; with Grace Kelly. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood.Next Sun., 8:30 p.m. $18. cinespia.org