SoCal movie events & revivals, May 19-26: ‘Southland Tales’ and more

Josie and the Pussycats Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid and Rosario Dawson star in this 2001 pop-culture sendup based on the 1970s cartoon about a female music trio; with Alan Cumming, Parker Posey. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Mon., 2 p.m. $6. thenewbev.com