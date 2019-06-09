SoCal movie events & revivals, June 9-16: The Locarno Festival in Los Angeles and more

Locarno Festival in Los Angeles Acropolis Cinema and Switzerland’s Locarno Festival co-present this four-day showcase of new and classics films that includes the classic 1937 screwball comedy “The Awful Truth” starring Cary Grant and Irene Dunne at LACMA as well as the three-part, six-episode Argentine epic “La Flor.” Los Angeles County Museum, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A.; and Laemmle Music Hall Theater, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Starts Thu.; ends June 16. $5 and up; packages and passes available. locarnofestivalinlosangeles.com