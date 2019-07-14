L.A. movie openings, July 14-21: A CGI remake of ‘The Lion King,’ an ‘Iron Sky’ sequel and more

July 19
Above the Shadows
A young woman who has become invisible meets a washed-up MMA fighter who is the only person who can see her. With Olivia Thirlby, Alan Ritchson, Jim Gaffigan, Megan Fox, Tito Ortiz. Written and directed by Claudia Myers. (1:51) NR.
A Bigger Splash
New 4K restoration of the 1974 documentary about artist David Hockney. Directed by Jack Hazan. (1:45) NR.
Bottom of the 9th
A once-promising baseball player returns to his Bronx neighborhood after 17 years in prison. With Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara, Michael Rispoli, Denis O’Hare. Written by Robert Bruzio. Directed by Raymond De Felitta. (1:51) R.
David Crosby: Remember My Name
Documentary profile of the veteran singer-songwriter includes archival footage of the Byrds and CSN&Y. With Cameron Crowe, Henry Dlitz. Directed by A.J. Eaton. (1:35) R.
Into the Ashes
A newly married ex-con faces a decision when his former partners in crime show up seeking revenge. With Luke Grimes, Robert Taylor, James Badge Dale, Frank Grillo, Marguerite Moreau. Written and directed by Aaron Harvey. (1:38) NR.
Iron Sky: The Coming Race
Our heroes battle more Nazis plus a shape-shifting reptilian race in this sequel to the 2012 sci-fi action comedy. With Lara Rossi, Udo Kier, Vladimir Burlakov, Stephanie Paul, Tom Green. Written by Dalan Musson, Timo Vuorensola; based on a story by Jarmo Puskala, Johanna Sinisalo, Samuli Torssonen. Directed by Vuorensola. (1:30) NR.
The Lion King
The young Simba has a series of adventures on the way to claiming his birthright in this computer-animated remake of the 1994 animated Disney musical. With the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Eric André, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCrary, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones. Written by Jeff Nathanson. Directed by Jon Favreau. (1:58) PG.
Luz
A young woman is stalked by a demonic entity. With Luana Velis, Johannes Benecke, Jan Bluthardt. Written and directed by Tilman Singer. In German and Spanish with English subtitles. (1:10) NR.
The Price for Silence
A troubled woman returns home to confront her family after her father’s death. With Lynn Mancinelli, Richard Thomas, Emrhys Cooper. Written by Tony Germinario; based on a story by Mancinelli, Germinario. Directed by Germinario. (1:47) NR.
Purge of Kingdoms
Nobles jockey for power and position in this parody of the TV series “Game of Thrones.” With Angus Macfadyen, Lou Ferrigno, Anna Hutchison. Written by J.J. McDowell, Damain Romay. Directed by Ara Palaya. (1:25) R.
Ray & Liz
Acclaimed British photographer Richard Billingham wrote and directed this autobiographical debut feature based on his childhood experiences being raised in squalor by unfit parents. With Ella Smith, Justin Salinger, Patrick Romer, Deirdre Kelly. (1:48) NR.
Ring Ring
Former telemarketers find horrors while trying to recover a lost cellphone. With Kirby Bliss Blanton, Malcolm Goodwin, Tommy Kijas, Lou Ferrigno. Written by Naman Barsoom, Daniel Wallner; story by Adam Marino. Directed by Naman Barsoom. (1:13) NR.
Rojo
A respected lawyer in a small town in 1970s Argentina is confronted by a mysterious stranger seeking vengeance. With Darío Grandinetti, Alfredo Castro, Andrea Frigerio. Written and directed by Benjamín Naishtat. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:49) NR.
Rosie
A woman in Ireland struggles to find shelter her young family after they unexpectedly find themselves homeless. With Sarah Greene, Moe Dunford, Ellie O’Halloran. Written by Roddy Doyle. Directed by Paddy Breathnach. (1:26) NR.
She’s Just a Shadow
A Tokyo crime family becomes embroiled in a gang war while a serial killer terrorizes the city. With Tao Okamoto, Haruka Abe, Kihiro, Kentez Asaka. Written and directed by Adam Sherman. (1:57) NR.
Supervized
Aging superheroes now living in a nursing home assemble for one last mission. With Tom Berenger, Beau Bridges, Louis Gossett Jr., Fionnula Flanagan. Written by Andy Briggs, John Niven, with additional material by Roger Drew, Ed Dyson. Directed by Steve Barron (1:24) R.
Sword of Trust
A mismatched foursome embarks on a conspiracy theory-fueled misadventure after one of them inherits a weapon that purportedly proves the South won the Civil War. With Marc Maron, Jillian Bell, Michaela Watkins, Jon Bass. Written by Lynn Shelton, Mike O’Brien. Directed by Lynn Shelton. (1:28) R.