The week ahead in SoCal movie events & revivals, Dec. 2-9: 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' and more

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid Long closed for renovations, the New Beverly is now back in business with George Roy Hill’s 1969 western starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford; on a double bill with Richard Lester’s 1979 prequel “Butch and Sundance: The Early Days” starring Tom Berenger and William Katt. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6:30 p.m.; Mon., 7:30 p.m. $10. thenewbev.com
Between Two Cinemas Filmmaker-archivist Ross Lipman examines his decades-long career. Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., Los Angeles. Tue., 8 p.m. $12. acropoliscinema.com
Anniversary Classics Fifty-fifth anniversary screening of “The Leopard,” director Luchino Visconti’s historical drama set in 19th century Sicily and starring Burt Lancaster, Alain Delon and Claudia Cardinale. Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Laemmle Town Center 5, 17200 Ventura Blvd., Encino. Wed., 7 p.m. $13. laemmle.com
Throwback Thursdays Charlton Heston and Ava Gardner star in the effects-laden 1975 disaster flick “Earthquake”; with George Kennedy, Lorne Greene, Richard Roundtree and Genevieve Bujold. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $9, $12. laemmle.com
Holidays in the Movies James Stewart and Donna Reed star in filmmaker Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 holiday fable “It’s a Wonderful Life”; with Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell and Henry Travers. Billy Wilder Theater, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sat., 3 p.m. $8-$10. cinema.ucla.edu
Malcolm X Filmmaker Spike Lee hosts a screening of his 1992 biographical drama starring Denzel Washington as the African American civil-rights leader. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com