L.A. movie openings for Jan. 4: ‘State Like Sleep,’ ‘Escape Room’ and more

By Kevin Crust and Matt Cooper
Dec 30, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Katherine Waterston stars in the new thriller “State Like Sleep.” (Sabrina Lantos / The Orchard)

Jan. 4

Being Rose

A terminally ill former police officer takes a road trip alone and meets an old cowboy. With Cybill Shepherd, James Brolin, Pam Grier. Written and directed by Rod McCall. (1:25) NR.

Communion

A Polish teen copes with her dysfunctional family while helping her autistic brother prepare for his first communion in Anna Zamecka’s documentary. In Polish with English subtitles. (1:12) NR.

Escape Room

Six strangers must use their wits to extricate themselves from a series of deadly traps. With Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Jay Ellis, Tyler Labine. Written by Bragi Schut and Maria Melnik; story by Schut. Directed by Adam Robitel. (1:40) PG-13.

State Like Sleep

A Belgian actor’s widow delves into his secret life after his suicide. With Katherine Waterston, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman, Mary Kay Place. Written and directed by Meredith Danluck. (1:44) NR.

