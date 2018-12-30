L.A. movie openings for Jan. 4: ‘State Like Sleep,’ ‘Escape Room’ and more

Jan. 4
Being Rose
A terminally ill former police officer takes a road trip alone and meets an old cowboy. With Cybill Shepherd,
Communion
A Polish teen copes with her dysfunctional family while helping her autistic brother prepare for his first communion in Anna Zamecka’s documentary. In Polish with English subtitles. (1:12) NR.
Escape Room
Six strangers must use their wits to extricate themselves from a series of deadly traps. With Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Jay Ellis, Tyler Labine. Written by Bragi Schut and Maria Melnik; story by Schut. Directed by Adam Robitel. (1:40) PG-13.
State Like Sleep
A Belgian actor’s widow delves into his secret life after his suicide. With Katherine Waterston, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman, Mary Kay Place. Written and directed by Meredith Danluck. (1:44) NR.