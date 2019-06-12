As the son of rom-com royalty, Jack Quaid is making a name for himself in ‘Plus One’

“Obviously, from the outside you can look at it and go, ‘Oh, having parents who are in the business makes it easier — and in certain ways it does — but the reality is you’re never going to be anonymous in the beginning,” said Stiller, son of comedians Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller. “There are moments in this movie where you go, ‘There’s a little Dennis or Meg there,’ but he’s got his own thing going on, and comedically, he has his own persona. Everybody talks about it for a second, but very quickly, these actors find their way.”