New video: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ sets the standard for superhero films

Similar to writer-director S. Craig Zahler’s previous films “Bone Tomahawk” and “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” his “Dragged Across Concrete” is long, violent and stubbornly hard to pigeonhole. Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn play plainclothes cops who get caught using excessive force in pursuit of a drug dealer. While on suspension, a combination of flippant pride and financial need prods the partners into a crime of their own, robbing a gang. Everything quickly goes awry over the course of one bloody night. The cast of irredeemable characters (and the controversial actors playing them) will likely repel some viewers. But for those who can stomach its gore and don’t care to unpack its politics, “Dragged Across Concrete” is an exceptional genre picture, taking time and care to develop a rich milieu … and to make audiences uncomfortable.