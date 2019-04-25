How ‘Rocketman’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ uniquely re-create a lost Los Angeles

“This is a fantasy,” Day says. “It’s very different than other films in that sense, so in talking with Dexter we thought that instead of re-creating everything exactly I would restyle some of the outfits. Bob Mackie was one of his big designers, and I looked at all the stuff Bob Mackie’s done for other people and just thought, ‘Where did he get his inspiration from?’ It reminded me of Venetian Carnival costumes and early circus costumes, so I looked at those and worked the new outfits around that idea.”