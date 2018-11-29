'Black Panther' costume designer Ruth E. Carter is Hollywood royalty — with or without the awards

“While you were getting coached or tutored for math and science, they also had a black music program where all the percussions would be laid out on a blanket in the grass and everyone would come around and we'd have this whole drum session where the music just played and played and played and played,” Carter recalls, sitting in her Mid-City Los Angeles home. “And there was a few of us who loved the whole idea of performance. We would, to the beat, recite poetry and we were doing African dance. I did enough of that to know that I enjoyed it.”