Review: ‘A Twelve Year Night’ captures real-life torment of Uruguayan political prisoners, including a future president

Flashbacks and hallucinations add context, whether fleshing out the circumstances of the trio’s arrests, or dramatizing what they’ve lost in the way of contact with loved ones as their confinement threatens to define their very being. And though there are occasional glimmers of snatched dignity — a secret system of communication via coded wall knocks, Ruso’s beneficial arrangement with a sergeant to ghost-write his love letters, the intervention of a compassionate doctor (Soledad Villamil) to help Mujica’s fracturing mind — this isn’t one of those prison movies that builds a reservoir of hope in order to soften a nightmare. History (and the title) tells us there’s an end point, but we know these men are being remade by their experience. While this story is more likely to have impact for those who lived through the horrors of this period and Mujica’s eventual emergence as a political leader, “A Twelve Year Night” avoids the easy trappings of triumph-of-the-human-spirit narratives. Sometimes a human simply withstands what it’s subjected to, and that’s enough to rivet us.